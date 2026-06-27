Mistico & Mascara Dorada Crowned New ROH World Tag Team Champions

The ROH World Tag Team Championship has changed hands once again.

Mistico and Mascara Dorada captured the titles in the main event of CMLL's Friday night event in Mexico City, defeating Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos to become the new champions. The decisive moment came when Mascara Dorada launched a spectacular middle rope shooting star press onto Guevara at ringside, leaving Mortos alone in the ring where Mistico forced him to submit with La Mistica.

The championship victory comes at a pivotal time, with Mistico and Dorada set to compete at AEW Forbidden Door this Sunday in San Jose. The duo will enter a high profile three way tag team match against The Young Bucks and the pairing of Shingo Takagi and Titan.

Guevara and Mortos end their reign after 204 days as champions. They originally won the vacant titles at ROH Final Battle in December by defeating Tommy Billington and Adam Priest.

Their reign was affected by ongoing visa issues that prevented Mortos, along with Komander, from appearing regularly for AEW and ROH. As a result, Guevara frequently travelled to Mexico to defend the championships alongside Mortos in CMLL. Their final successful defence came last Friday against El Hijo del Villano III and Villano III Jr., with that bout later airing as part of ROH Global Wars.