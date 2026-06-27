Mistico & Mascara Dorada Crowned New ROH World Tag Team Champions

The ROH World Tag Team Championship has changed hands once again.
Mistico and Mascara Dorada captured the titles in the main event of CMLL's Friday night event in Mexico City, defeating Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos to become the new champions. The decisive moment came when Mascara Dorada launched a spectacular middle rope shooting star press onto Guevara at ringside, leaving Mortos alone in the ring where Mistico forced him to submit with La Mistica.
The championship victory comes at a pivotal time, with Mistico and Dorada set to compete at AEW Forbidden Door this Sunday in San Jose. The duo will enter a high profile three way tag team match against The Young Bucks and the pairing of Shingo Takagi and Titan.
Guevara and Mortos end their reign after 204 days as champions. They originally won the vacant titles at ROH Final Battle in December by defeating Tommy Billington and Adam Priest.
Their reign was affected by ongoing visa issues that prevented Mortos, along with Komander, from appearing regularly for AEW and ROH. As a result, Guevara frequently travelled to Mexico to defend the championships alongside Mortos in CMLL. Their final successful defence came last Friday against El Hijo del Villano III and Villano III Jr., with that bout later airing as part of ROH Global Wars.
#ANDNEW, Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) June 27, 2026
MASCARA DORADA AND MISTICO DEFEATED SAMMY GUEVARA AND BEAST MORTOS TO BECOME THE NEW RING OF HONOR WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #CMLL #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/v9U0nkqh3a
#ANDNEW #ROH World Tag Team Champions El Sky Team! (@caristicomx and @MascaraDoradMD) pic.twitter.com/hz5clVhn9I, ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 27, 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jun. 28th 2026
San Jose, California
Jun. 28th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 28th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
Rosemont, Illinois
Jul. 6th 2026
Clearwater, Florida
Jul. 8th 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jul. 10th 2026
Roanoke, Virginia
Jul. 11th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 15th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 16th 2026
Albany, New York
Jul. 17th 2026
WNS Community Discussion