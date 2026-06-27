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CM Punk Drops Major Hint About Potential WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2026
CM Punk Drops Major Hint About Potential WWE Return

WWE fans may not have seen CM Punk on television since the Raw after WrestleMania, but the former World Heavyweight Champion may have just hinted that his return is drawing closer.

Punk appeared on commentary Friday night for Cage Fury Fighting Championships at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Illinois, not far from his hometown of Chicago. During the broadcast, his fellow commentators promoted an upcoming CFFC event and asked if he planned to be there.

When told the show would take place on a Friday, Punk paused before responding, "It's a Friday? I don't know if I can make it."

The remark immediately caught the attention of wrestling fans, as WWE SmackDown airs every Friday night, fueling fresh speculation that Punk could soon be back on WWE programming.

The commentary team also tried to get Punk to reveal some headline making news.

"I gained 20 pounds recently," Punk joked. "It's not good weight. This suit's a little tight, ladies and gentlemen."

Punk has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania Sunday, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns. He made one final appearance the following night on Raw, teasing a future showdown with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes before disappearing from television.

With Rhodes set to defend his title in a Triple Threat Match against Sami Zayn and Gunther at Night of Champions, attention has already shifted toward who could challenge him at SummerSlam. Punk's latest comments have only intensified speculation that he could be next in line.

Earlier in the evening, Punk also entertained viewers with another wrestling reference. After CFFC commentator John Morgan joked that the promotion had to bring an event to Punk because he no longer travels, Punk quipped, "I don't travel anymore. My horse is sick."

The line referenced a famous wrestling story involving Terry Funk, who reportedly backed out of appearing as one of Jerry Lawler's masked knights at Survivor Series by leaving Vince McMahon a note that simply read, "My horse is sick."

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