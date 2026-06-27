Solo Sikoa's MFTs Officially Fall Apart After Tama Tonga and Talla Walk Away

The MFTs appear to have reached the end of the road.

On Friday's show, Tama Tonga confronted Solo Sikoa, making it clear that both he and Talla Tonga had grown tired of Sikoa's fixation on Roman Reigns. Talla revealed that they had received instructions from the Elders and announced they were officially walking away from Sikoa, bringing the faction to an end.

Sikoa's troubles continued throughout the night. After inserting himself into LA Knight's ongoing rivalry with The Bloodline on Monday Night Raw, Sikoa attempted to recruit Knight during an in ring confrontation on Friday. He pitched the idea of joining forces against The Bloodline, but Knight immediately shut the proposal down, insisting he would continue doing things on his own terms.

Later in the broadcast, Sikoa made another attempt to strengthen his ranks by approaching Royce Keys. However, Keys also declined the offer, although he wished Sikoa well in whatever came next.

The group was formed last year with Solo Sikoa leading Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo and Talla Tonga. During its run, Sikoa captured the United States Championship, while he and Tama Tonga also enjoyed a reign as WWE Tag Team Champions. The faction had already suffered major losses when Tonga Loa and JC Mateo were released from WWE in May, and the departures of Tama and Talla now appear to bring the MFTs to a close.