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Potential New Bloodline Member Reportedly Spotted At WWE Performance Center

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2026
Potential New Bloodline Member Reportedly Spotted At WWE Performance Center

No matter how long WWE's Bloodline saga continues, there never seems to be a shortage of Anoaʻi family members waiting in the wings.

According to Fightful Select, Zilla Fatu was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, fueling fresh speculation about a possible future with the company.

"The 26-year-old Zilla is the son of the late Umaga," Fightful Select reported. "There has long been speculation regarding WWE interest in Fatu, but we're told that it came about fairly recently."

If Zilla does join WWE, he would add another familiar name to the family's growing presence on the roster. He is the first cousin of Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu, while Roman Reigns is also part of the extended Anoaʻi lineage through his father, Sika.

Zilla's journey to wrestling has been anything but straightforward. At 15 years old, following the death of his father Umaga, he was convicted of aggravated robbery and served six years in a Texas state prison. After his release, he dedicated himself to professional wrestling, training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who also helped develop The Usos.

Since beginning his in ring career, Fatu has competed for promotions including Reality of Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and House of Glory, steadily building experience as he looks to follow in his family's footsteps. His recent appearance at the WWE Performance Center is likely to add further intrigue surrounding his future.

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