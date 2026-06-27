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GCW Confirms Talks About Potential Move To AEW's MyAEW Platform

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2026
GCW Confirms Talks About Potential Move To AEW's MyAEW Platform

Game Changer Wrestling could eventually have a new streaming home as discussions have taken place about bringing the promotion to AEW's growing MyAEW platform.

GCW has streamed its events on Triller TV since 2018, but uncertainty surrounding Triller's financial and operational situation has sparked speculation about the promotion's future. According to Fightful Select, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale confirmed that talks have been held with AEW regarding a potential move to MyAEW.

Speaking with Fightful, Lauderdale acknowledged the well documented issues affecting Triller but stressed that GCW has not been impacted and continues to have a positive working relationship with the platform.

"Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful spoke to GCW owner Brett Lauderdale, who acknowledged Triller's issues, but said that so far they have been exempt from that and the relationship remains strong," the report stated. "However, Lauderdale did confirm that he has had discussions with All Elite Wrestling about possibly appearing on the MyAEW service in the future. There were no other details provided."

Lauderdale also revealed he has only spoken directly with AEW President Tony Khan once, making it clear the conversation had nothing to do with MyAEW.

"Lauderdale also told Fightful he's only had one conversation with Tony Khan himself, a brief one at a UFC show years ago," the report added.

AEW ended its own partnership with Triller in March after seven years and later filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $5 million in alleged unpaid fees. Since then, the company has launched MyAEW as its own streaming destination for AEW programming and partner content.

The possibility of GCW joining the service comes shortly after House of Glory announced its departure from Triller, with many expecting the promotion to become part of the MyAEW lineup.

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