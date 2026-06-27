Tatanka Confirms Son Joseph Will Receive WWE SummerSlam Tryout

Tatanka has revealed that his son, Joseph, is set to receive a WWE tryout during SummerSlam weekend, sharing the news while celebrating both of his sons' athletic accomplishments.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who has been under a WWE Legends contract since 2015, posted a pair of photos on Facebook highlighting Joseph and Jeremiah's journey. One image showed the brothers as children posing backstage with Jimmy and Jey Uso at a WWE event, while the second featured them training at Nattie's Dungeon 2.0 in Florida.

Sharing his pride, Tatanka wrote:

"So proud of our boys! There's nothing you both can not accomplish! From visiting at a PPV with The Usos and Superstars of the WWE years ago to now training at the Dungeon 2.0 where Joseph has received an official try-out at SummerSlam and Jeremiah will be right behind him since he's only 17 years old currently."

Tatanka also praised his sons' sporting achievements, noting Joseph's background in football and powerlifting, while highlighting Jeremiah's success on the wrestling mat.

"Joseph, an elite football player and state runner-up in powerlifting and Jeremiah as a sophomore has accomplished winning a state championship and [three-time] national championship in wrestling!"

He finished by referring to his family as "THE FIRST BLOODLINE" and proudly recognized both sons as members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Tatanka remains one of WWE's most memorable stars from the early 1990s, famously putting together an undefeated streak that lasted nearly three years before it was ended by Ludvig Borga. He has made several returns to WWE over the years and continues to serve as a WWE Legends ambassador.