Max Abrams Ends Chazz Hall's WWE ID Title Reign

A new WWE ID Men's Champion has been crowned.

Max Abrams captured the WWE ID Men's Championship on Friday night at The Nightmare Factory's ID Showcase event in Atlanta, defeating Chazz "Starboy" Hall to claim the title for the first time.

WWE ID announced the title change on social media, writing: "NEW WWE ID CHAMPION!!! Max Abrams of The Mog Squad defeated Chazz 'Starboy' Hall just now to become the new WWE ID Men's Champion at The Nightmare Factory presents The ID Showcase in Atlanta! The match will be released on this X account in the near future!"

Following his victory, Abrams celebrated alongside fellow Mog Squad members CJ Valor, Jacari Ball, and Santi Rivera. The quartet has previously appeared on WWE Evolve, with Abrams most recently challenging Aaron Rourke for the WWE Evolve Championship in a losing effort.

Hall, formerly known as Starboy Charlie, became the second-ever WWE ID Men's Champion when he defeated Cappuccino Jones at a Beyond Wrestling event in March. His reign lasted 96 days before Abrams ended it on Friday.

The Nightmare Factory, where the title changed hands, is the wrestling school co-owned and operated by Cody Rhodes.