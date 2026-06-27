Jey Uso Says He No Longer Cares About WWE Fan Criticism

Jey Uso has made it clear he is no longer worried about winning over WWE fans, saying the criticism surrounding his recent run has only pushed him to work harder.

Following Roman Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship victory at WrestleMania 42, The Bloodline reunited with both Usos returning to the faction. Jacob Fatu also joined the group after losing to Reigns at Clash in Italy. While the reunion strengthened The Bloodline, Jey's decision to stand beside Roman again has divided the WWE Universe, with many fans voicing their frustration throughout his King of the Ring run.

Speaking with Jackie Redmond ahead of WWE Night of Champions, Jey admitted he has seen all of the negativity online and no longer lets it bother him.

"You wanna be honest? I really don't care about the fans no more, because when I was doing my thing, they saw all the hate. I can't miss it, it's all in my face. Social media, whatever it is, when my name pops up, I see it out there."

Rather than allowing the criticism to affect his confidence, Jey said it has become extra motivation.

"Most disliked video on WWE social media platforms, look it up, Uce. Like 5, 6, 10 videos out there. It's all good, if anything that lit a fire under me. All the noise, all the opinions, it is what it is, because that's part of the job."

Jey also admitted fan opinion remains split, with some continuing to support him while others remain unconvinced.

"It's 50/50, I'm confused. Pulling me left and right, I yeet, I talk crap, I'm me now. My day ones know who they are, but there was a lot of people that did doubt me, still doubting me now."

Looking ahead, Jey believes a King of the Ring victory and a future Undisputed WWE Championship reign would only intensify those reactions.

"I will either be the most loved or the most hated wrestler on planet Earth."

Whether fans cheer or boo, Jey believes one thing remains true.

"At the end of the day, they're still watching me. Whether it be good news or bad news, it's still news."

Jey Uso will face Oba Femi in the King of the Ring final at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, with the winner earning a world title opportunity at SummerSlam.#