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Adam Copeland Says Vince McMahon Didn't See Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest's Potential

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2026
Adam Copeland Says Vince McMahon Didn't See Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest's Potential

Adam Copeland has looked back on the creation of the original Judgment Day, revealing he always believed Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest had the potential to become top stars, even if Vince McMahon didn't fully see it at the time.

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled being asked by Vince McMahon to form a new faction in 2022 inspired by The Brood. Without hesitation, Copeland chose Priest and Ripley as the group's foundation, believing both had the tools to thrive in featured roles.

"Vince said, 'I want you to start a group and I want it to be like The Brood.' And I went, 'Okay, okay.' So I'm thinking three people and he said, 'Who would that be?' I was like, 'Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.' No hesitation. Those are the two people that could make this pretty cool group. He was kind of surprised by that, and that made me realize he didn't understand what he had in those two, and I thought that was a shame."

Copeland explained that his vision for Judgment Day was never about putting the spotlight on himself. Instead, he wanted the faction to elevate the younger stars and help prepare them for bigger opportunities.

"I truly thought, hey, this can be a vehicle so hopefully they just start getting more reps and some more experience, and I think that's essentially what it did."
After being removed from the group, Copeland spent the next year feuding with Judgment Day alongside Rey Mysterio. Looking back, he believes that rivalry helped establish the faction as one of WWE's leading acts.

"I got to be their babyface along with Rey, and when you got two babyfaces like us, chances are your heel group is going to do okay. And it's still going, I think, so it worked."
Copeland also expressed pride in seeing Ripley develop into one of WWE's biggest names, saying her success is exactly what he hoped would come from the group.

"I'm proud of them, I'm proud of Rhea and where she's taken it and gone with it, and it's exactly where I thought it could go."
Since leaving WWE, Copeland has continued his career in AEW, while Judgment Day remains one of WWE's most prominent factions, having evolved significantly since its original lineup.

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