WWE Announces 25% Ticket Discount for Summer Live Events

In celebration of the United States' 250th birthday, WWE has announced a limited time ticket promotion for fans attending upcoming live events across the country.

Beginning at 10 a.m. ET on June 29, fans can save 25 percent on select tickets for WWE's domestic live events by using the promo code "America." The offer remains available through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 6.

The discount covers a wide range of events, including episodes of Raw and SmackDown, non televised live events, Saturday Night's Main Event, and both nights of SummerSlam. Eligible dates include:

June 29: Raw/SmackDown, Atlantic City, NJ

July 6: Raw, Rosemont, IL

July 10: SmackDown, Oklahoma City, OK

July 11: Live Event, Las Cruces, NM

July 12: Live Event, Albuquerque, NM

July 13: Raw, Dallas, TX

July 16: Live Event, Allentown, PA

July 17: SmackDown, Albany, NY

July 18: Saturday Night's Main Event, New York City, NY

July 20: Raw, Detroit, MI

July 24: SmackDown, Oakland, CA

July 25: Live Event, Stockton, CA

July 26: Live Event, Bakersfield, CA

July 27: Raw, Inglewood, CA

July 30: Live Event, Springfield, IL

July 31: SmackDown, Green Bay, WI

August 1: SummerSlam Night One, Minneapolis, MN

August 2: SummerSlam Night Two, Minneapolis, MN

The promotion coincides with America's 250th birthday celebrations on July 4. Due to the holiday weekend, WWE will tape the July 3 edition of SmackDown alongside the June 29 Raw in Atlantic City. That week's Raw will air live on Netflix at a special start time of 6 p.m. ET to accommodate the double taping.