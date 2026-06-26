WWE Announces 25% Ticket Discount for Summer Live Events

In celebration of the United States' 250th birthday, WWE has announced a limited time ticket promotion for fans attending upcoming live events across the country.
Beginning at 10 a.m. ET on June 29, fans can save 25 percent on select tickets for WWE's domestic live events by using the promo code "America." The offer remains available through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 6.
The discount covers a wide range of events, including episodes of Raw and SmackDown, non televised live events, Saturday Night's Main Event, and both nights of SummerSlam. Eligible dates include:
The promotion coincides with America's 250th birthday celebrations on July 4. Due to the holiday weekend, WWE will tape the July 3 edition of SmackDown alongside the June 29 Raw in Atlantic City. That week's Raw will air live on Netflix at a special start time of 6 p.m. ET to accommodate the double taping.
Boston, Massachusetts
Jun. 28th 2026
San Jose, California
Jun. 28th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 28th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
Rosemont, Illinois
Jul. 6th 2026
Clearwater, Florida
Jul. 8th 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jul. 10th 2026
Roanoke, Virginia
Jul. 11th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 15th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 16th 2026
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