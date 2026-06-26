WWE Expands Talent Search With Recruitment Booth At Hawaii Fit Expo

While WWE prepares for a busy weekend featuring Night of Champions and NXT Great American Bash, the company is also looking to recruit its next generation of talent at the 2026 Hawaii Fit Expo.

According to KHON2 News, WWE will host a recruitment booth throughout the two-day event on June 27 and 28, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about career paths within the company. The Hawaii Fit Expo is promoted as the state's premier fitness, sport, and healthy lifestyle event.

Recruitment has become a major focus for WWE in recent years, with the company targeting collegiate athletes, independent wrestlers, and fitness competitors through initiatives such as its WWE NIL and WWE ID programs, both of which can lead to opportunities at the Performance Center.

The expo will feature strongman, arm wrestling, and powerlifting competitions, alongside fitness demonstrations and exhibitors from the wellness, nutrition, recovery, and apparel industries.

WWE's talent search will continue later this summer with an invitation-only tryout during SummerSlam week in Minneapolis. Another tryout is also planned for September during the company's South American live event tour.