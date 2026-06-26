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Latest Update On Scorpio Sky's AEW Contract Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2026
Latest Update On Scorpio Sky's AEW Contract Status

Scorpio Sky could soon become one of AEW's notable free agents, with his current contract reportedly approaching its expiration.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Sky's AEW deal is set to expire within the next few months. While no exact end date was provided, there is also no indication that negotiations over a new agreement have begun.

Meltzer simply noted: "Scorpio Sky (Schuyler Andrews, 43) has his contract due in a few months."

Sky has been with AEW since the company's launch in 2019 and was among its original roster members. In 2021, it was reported that he signed a five year contract extension, making him one of the promotion's longest-serving talents.

During his AEW run, Sky captured both the TNT Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championship, initially finding success alongside Christopher Daniels as part of SCU. His career later took an unexpected turn when he disappeared from AEW television for nearly two years, with Sky previously admitting he was unsure if he would ever return to the company.

That changed in 2025 when he resurfaced as the leader of SkyFlight, a faction featuring Darius Martin, Dante Martin, Zayda Steel, Leila Grey, and manager Christopher Daniels. The group also appeared to grow on last week's episode of Collision, with the returning Matt Sydal seemingly joining the stable.

Sky has remained active across both AEW and ROH, most recently teaming with Top Flight in a six man tag team match during this week's ROH television tapings in Jacksonville. With his contract now reportedly nearing its end, it remains to be seen whether AEW will look to retain one of its original stars or if Sky could test the free agent market.

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