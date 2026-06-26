WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: Full Results From Tonight's Taped Episode

Ahead of Night of Champions this weekend in Saudi Arabia, WWE taped Friday's edition of SmackDown from London's O2 Arena on Tuesday night, with several major developments setting the stage for the premium live event.

The episode also marks the end of SmackDown's three hour era for 2026, as WWE returns the blue brand to its traditional two hour format beginning next week.

The night's biggest talking point came after Giulia scored a convincing victory over Kiana James, seemingly bringing their rivalry to an end. Moments later, Blake Monroe made her presence felt by blindsiding Giulia in her first live main roster appearance before a WWE crowd. Monroe had previously only been seen in backstage segments and promotional vignettes following her call-up from NXT in April.

Elsewhere, Danhausen's unpredictable journey continued as he teamed with Matt Cardona to defeat Los Garza. The unlikely alliance of The Miz and Kit Wilson proved to be the difference, helping the duo secure the victory.

The show wrapped up with a chaotic confrontation involving WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Gunther and Sami Zayn ahead of their Triple Threat clash at Night of Champions. King of the Ring finalists Oba Femi and Jey Uso also entered the fray before the segment erupted into a multi person brawl to close the broadcast.

Quick WWE SmackDown Results