×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA Firmly Denies Company Is Up For Sale Amid Growing Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2026
TNA Firmly Denies Company Is Up For Sale Amid Growing Speculation

TNA Wrestling is pushing back hard against reports claiming the company is on the market.

According to PWInsider, sources within both TNA and parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment have firmly denied that the promotion is for sale, insisting Anthem has not been shopping the company despite widespread speculation this week.

The report also dismisses claims that TNA carries a valuation between $30 million and $50 million. Anthem sources reportedly described those figures as significantly undervaluing the company in its current state. They also denied reports suggesting WWE holds a right of first refusal if Anthem were to entertain a sale.

One source went a step further by questioning the timing of the rumors, believing they were intended to damage TNA's momentum just days before Slammiversary. The same source criticized how the speculation originated from a little known social media account before being amplified across the wrestling community by others seeking attention.

The denials arrive as TNA prepares for one of its biggest events of the year, with Slammiversary set to take place this Sunday, June 28, in Boston.

What do you make of all the conflicting reports surrounding TNA's future? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

WNS Comments


⚡ Related Article Tags

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement