TNA Firmly Denies Company Is Up For Sale Amid Growing Speculation

TNA Wrestling is pushing back hard against reports claiming the company is on the market.

According to PWInsider, sources within both TNA and parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment have firmly denied that the promotion is for sale, insisting Anthem has not been shopping the company despite widespread speculation this week.

The report also dismisses claims that TNA carries a valuation between $30 million and $50 million. Anthem sources reportedly described those figures as significantly undervaluing the company in its current state. They also denied reports suggesting WWE holds a right of first refusal if Anthem were to entertain a sale.

One source went a step further by questioning the timing of the rumors, believing they were intended to damage TNA's momentum just days before Slammiversary. The same source criticized how the speculation originated from a little known social media account before being amplified across the wrestling community by others seeking attention.

The denials arrive as TNA prepares for one of its biggest events of the year, with Slammiversary set to take place this Sunday, June 28, in Boston.

What do you make of all the conflicting reports surrounding TNA's future? Share your thoughts in the comments below.