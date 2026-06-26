New Details Emerge On CM Punk's WWE Return Plans

CM Punk's WWE return may not be as straightforward as it first appeared, with fresh details emerging about his status behind the scenes.

Earlier this month, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that Punk is expected to move to SmackDown once he returns to WWE television, with the long term plan being a major feud against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The reported switch is believed to be part of WWE's effort to better balance its rosters, as Raw is currently viewed as having the stronger lineup of top stars.

However, the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals there could be one final Raw appearance before that move happens. According to Meltzer, Punk has been pushing for his return to take place on the July 6 episode of Raw, which will be held in the Chicago area, giving him the opportunity to make his comeback in front of his hometown fans.

Meltzer also noted that while Punk's absence has primarily been used to prepare for his move to SmackDown and an eventual rivalry with Rhodes, it has not been entirely without complications.

"His departure was basically to get him ready for moving to Smackdown and eventually a program with Rhodes, but to say there are no issues at all, that wouldn't be correct. It's not as bad as some have made it out to be, but it's not like there aren't any issues at all."

Punk has not appeared on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania 42, where he was last seen following his World Heavyweight Championship loss to Roman Reigns. That episode also teased a future showdown between Punk and Cody Rhodes, fueling speculation that WWE has been building toward the rivalry for months.

Attention now turns to Night of Champions, where Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match. WWE will then begin its march toward SummerSlam, with the King of the Ring winner, either Oba Femi or Jey Uso, earning a world title opportunity against either Rhodes or Reigns.