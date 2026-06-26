Backstage Speculation Points To WWE WrestleMania 43 Go Home Raw In London

WWE could be bringing one of the biggest episodes of Monday Night Raw in history to London.

According to Joey Votes on WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, there was backstage speculation during this week's TV tapings that the WrestleMania 43 go-home edition of Raw could take place at the O2 Arena in London. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the idea has reportedly been discussed internally.

"In an interesting note, we're told there was chatter backstage at WWE TV this week regarding a potential return to London at a very noteworthy time. According to those familiar with the discussion, there was locker room speculation that the Go Home edition of Monday Night Raw ahead of WrestleMania 43 can emanate from the O2 arena in London, taking place just days before WWE heads to Saudi Arabia for next year's WrestleMania. This would be the first Go Home episode of Monday Night Raw to take place outside of North America."

If it happens, it would mark the first ever WrestleMania go-home Raw held outside North America. Traditionally, the final Raw before WrestleMania is one of WWE's biggest television events of the year, featuring major confrontations and the final push for the company's biggest matches.

Joey Votes highlighted just how significant the show is and why London hosting it would be a landmark moment.

"So, TC, this is usually the Raw of the year, the one most people are excited to attend, most people are excited to watch. Everything comes to a head as we get towards WrestleMania. Obviously, WrestleMania going to be a lot different next year going down in Riyadh, but speculation this past week, both Monday and Tuesday, as TV was there both weeks, is that the Go Home show, the biggest Raw of the year, could be coming to London for the first time ever. We don't know for sure if it's going to happen. This is just backstage speculation, but it does seem, I guess, at this point, likely."

Co-host TC suggested WWE's recent London and Saudi Arabia schedule may have been a preview of next year's plans, with a European swing leading directly into WrestleMania in Riyadh.

"Seems like it was a little bit of a test run this past week, was in London and the pay per view in Saudi Arabia. So I think it makes a lot of sense. I think it makes sense for WrestleMania 43 to have that European tour... if you want to tie that into going into an international WrestleMania for the first time... why not tie in your European tour around that time?"

Joey reiterated that nothing has been finalized, but said several people within WWE, including talent, are expecting the show to head to London.

"Yeah. So again, certainly not official, but those we spoke to, including a talent, that's what they're expecting. So we'll see if it goes down."