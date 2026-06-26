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Tony Khan Breaks Silence On Jack Perry's AEW Contract Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2026
Tony Khan Breaks Silence On Jack Perry's AEW Contract Status

Jack Perry has yet to put pen to paper on a new AEW contract, but Tony Khan is making it clear he expects the former TNT Champion to remain with the company for years to come.

Speaking during AEW's Forbidden Door media call, Khan addressed reports that Perry has not re-signed, stopping short of confirming a new deal but leaving little doubt about AEW's intentions.

"The plan for AEW and Jack is for Jack to be here for a long time. I have believed that Jack is a great wrestler for many years and I continue to feel that way. I like Jack very much. He has a very bright future in wrestling and a great mind for wrestling. It's been really gratifying for me and fans to see the return of Jungle Jack Perry and seeing fans embrace Jack and the great matches he's been having. The plan is for Jack Perry to be in AEW for a long time, so that's going to happen."
Khan's comments come amid reports from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer that Perry's contract remains under negotiation.

"Jack Perry's deal is up and he's currently negotiating."
Perry has been part of AEW since its launch in 2019, evolving from Jungle Boy into one half of Jurassic Express before reinventing himself as a heel. Along the way, he captured the FTW and TNT Championships and aligned with The Elite. His career has also included one of AEW's most infamous moments, with his backstage altercation involving CM Punk ultimately leading to Punk's dismissal from the company.

Perry has not competed since the May 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he was eliminated from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by Mark Davis, leaving fans waiting to see when he will return and whether a new contract announcement is on the horizon.

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