Backstage Details Emerge On Commercial Free SmackDown Strategy

WWE's decision to air a commercial free first hour of SmackDown was far from a spontaneous gift to fans. According to a new report, the move was part of a carefully planned strategy to protect the show from a potential ratings battle with the NBA Finals.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, Joey Votes revealed that WWE and USA Network put the plan in place well in advance in case the NBA Finals reached a decisive Game 7. Had the series gone the distance, SmackDown would have gone head to head with one of the biggest sporting events of the year, prompting WWE to take proactive steps to keep viewers watching.

"We've learned that WWE and the USA network put the commercial free first hour of Smackdown in place as a precautionary measure as a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals would have gone head to head with the broadcast had the series extended the full seven games. Sources indicate the decision was made well in advance with the possibility of direct competition from a winner take all NBA Finals game serving as the primary factor behind the commercial free opening hour."

The report suggests WWE anticipated the possibility of heavy competition and looked for ways to make SmackDown more attractive if fans were forced to choose between wrestling and basketball.

Joey Votes added that the company didn't stop at eliminating commercials. WWE also scheduled a WWE Championship match during the opening hour to further encourage viewers to stay with SmackDown.

"So TC the world was watching the Knicks and the Spurs. WWE saw that and said, well, if it goes the distance, it's going to be up against us on Friday night. We don't want that. How can we get ahead? Let's make the first hour commercial free and will give him a WWE title match on top of it."

Co-host TC agreed the decision made business sense, suggesting USA Network was also eager to minimise the potential impact of a Game 7 clash.

"And they said, well, hold on a second. Game seven, everything, all the marbles on the line. We got to do something to protect our show on Smackdown. I'm sure this was also something that came from the USA Network that they wanted to get ahead of as well."

TC also praised WWE's decision to pair the commercial free format with a major championship bout.

"Of course. They want to have all eyes on them. So it was smart business to have not just a commercial free hour, but also to have that booked championship match in place."