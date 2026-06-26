WWE SmackDown Preview: Final Night Of Champions Build Set For Tonight

WWE has already taped this week's edition of SmackDown from the O2 Arena in London, England, with the episode serving as the final stop before Night of Champions. The show will air in its usual Friday night slot on USA Network in the United States and features several key matches and final confrontations before this weekend's premium live event.

Ahead of their blockbuster triple threat clash for the WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes, Gunther and Sami Zayn will all come face-to-face inside the ring. Also scheduled is a confrontation between United States Champion Trick Williams and Ricky Saints before they collide at Night of Champions.

The in-ring action includes Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton teaming with Alexa Bliss against B-Fab and Michin, Rey Fenix defending the AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Nathan Frazer, Jade Cargill taking on Chelsea Green, Paige facing Jacy Jayne, Giulia battling Kiana James, and the team of Danhausen and Matt Cardona squaring off against Angel and Berto.

Advertised for tonight's WWE SmackDown: