×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE SmackDown Preview: Final Night Of Champions Build Set For Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2026
WWE SmackDown Preview: Final Night Of Champions Build Set For Tonight

WWE has already taped this week's edition of SmackDown from the O2 Arena in London, England, with the episode serving as the final stop before Night of Champions. The show will air in its usual Friday night slot on USA Network in the United States and features several key matches and final confrontations before this weekend's premium live event.

Ahead of their blockbuster triple threat clash for the WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes, Gunther and Sami Zayn will all come face-to-face inside the ring. Also scheduled is a confrontation between United States Champion Trick Williams and Ricky Saints before they collide at Night of Champions.

The in-ring action includes Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton teaming with Alexa Bliss against B-Fab and Michin, Rey Fenix defending the AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Nathan Frazer, Jade Cargill taking on Chelsea Green, Paige facing Jacy Jayne, Giulia battling Kiana James, and the team of Danhausen and Matt Cardona squaring off against Angel and Berto.

Advertised for tonight's WWE SmackDown:

  • Cody Rhodes, Gunther and Sami Zayn meet face-to-face before their WWE Championship showdown at Night of Champions
  • Tiffany Stratton & Alexa Bliss vs. B-Fab & Michin
  • AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer
  • Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green
  • Paige vs. Jacy Jayne
  • Giulia vs. Kiana James
  • Trick Williams and Ricky Saints come face-to-face before their United States Championship match
  • Danhausen & Matt Cardona vs. Angel & Berto

WNS Comments

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement