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WWE NXT Great American Bash Opening Match And Main Event Officially Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2026
WWE NXT Great American Bash Opening Match And Main Event Officially Revealed

NXT has officially confirmed the match order for this Sunday's Great American Bash, with General Manager Robert Stone announcing which bouts will kick off and headline the premium live event.

Stone revealed that the show will begin with the NXT Championship on the line as Tony D'Angelo puts his title up against Naraku, the former EVIL, in what promises to be a high stakes opener.

The main event will see Lola Vice defend the NXT Women's Championship against Kendal Grey, giving the women's division the spotlight in the closing match of the night.

Speaking in a video released on Thursday, Stone said:

"This Sunday on The CW, we're making history with our first ever premium live event, The Great American Bash. And I just want to make this announcement right now: We are going to kick things off Sunday night with an NXT title match. Tony D'Angelo is going to defend against Naraku.

And the main event of The Great American Bash for the NXT Women's Championship, Lola Vice defends against Kendal Grey."

The Great American Bash takes place on Sunday, June 28, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The event will air the same night as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, giving wrestling fans a packed evening featuring two major shows.

The current card for NXT Great American Bash is as follows:

• NXT Championship: Tony D'Angelo (c) vs. Naraku

• NXT Women's Championship: Lola Vice (c) vs. Kendal Grey

• NXT Women's North American Championship: Zaria (c) vs. Tatum Paxley

• NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne (c) vs. Tavion Heights

• WWE Women's Speed Championship: Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Arianna Grace

• Tristan Angels vs. Shiloh Hill

• Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox

Which match are you looking forward to the most at NXT Great American Bash? Let us know your predictions in the comments below and join the discussion in our new comments section.

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