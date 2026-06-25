Tony Khan Reveals Major Visa Problems Ahead Of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Visa complications have created major headaches for AEW ahead of this weekend's Forbidden Door pay per view, with several planned stars currently unable to travel.

Speaking during Thursday's Forbidden Door media call, AEW President Tony Khan admitted that securing visas has become a "massive challenge" for the event. Khan confirmed that Beast Mortos and Komander are not the only wrestlers affected, revealing that Mark Davis, Gabe Kidd and Hechicero are also dealing with ongoing visa issues.

The travel setbacks have impacted multiple storylines heading into the AEW and NJPW crossover event.

Hechicero has not appeared in an AEW match since the April 22 Collision taping in Portland, while Mark Davis has been absent from in ring action since the June 3 edition of Dynamite.

Gabe Kidd's most recent AEW appearance came at Dynasty on April 12 in Vancouver, Canada. His last match for the company in the United States took place on the March 18 edition of Dynamite, where he was defeated by Darby Allin in a brutal Coffin Match.

Kidd had recently inserted himself into the Forbidden Door picture after attacking newly crowned IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Shota Umino following Umino's title victory at NJPW Dominion on June 14. The angle appeared to set the stage for a championship showdown at Forbidden Door before PAC later stepped in to challenge Umino, with the match officially accepted during NJPW's Blue Justice event on June 20.

Hechicero had also been involved in recent AEW television, turning on former Don Callis Family ally Konosuke Takeshita at Arena Mexico after the pair had just picked up a tag team victory together, creating another storyline that may now be affected by the travel issues.

The visa situation leaves AEW with several last minute obstacles as the company makes final preparations for one of its biggest crossover events of the year.