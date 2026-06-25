Tony Khan Addresses NJPW Ownership Change Ahead Of Forbidden Door

AEW President Tony Khan has addressed the recent ownership changes at NJPW, making it clear that he expects the working relationship between the two promotions to remain as strong as ever.

With NJPW once again playing a major role at this weekend's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Khan was asked during Thursday's pre-event media call about the promotion's new ownership following Bushiroad's decision in late May to transfer its shares to TV Asahi and CyberAgent.

Khan described the move as "an interesting transaction and something to keep an eye on," but stressed that, from AEW's perspective, very little has changed.

He explained that AEW continues to work with the same leadership team that has overseen the partnership over the past year, including NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi and longtime booker Gedo. According to Khan, that continuity has ensured business between the companies has remained seamless, and he is optimistic about building a relationship with NJPW's new owners going forward.

NJPW's representation at this year's Forbidden Door includes Zack Sabre Jr., Shingo Takagi, and Shota Umino, continuing the tradition of crossover matches between the two promotions.

Khan was also asked whether NJPW could become a content partner for AEW's upcoming MyAEW streaming platform, especially after it was announced that AEW programming will leave NJPW World when the current agreement expires in August. Rather than hinting at a new arrangement, Khan noted that NJPW already has its own streaming service, suggesting no immediate plans for that type of partnership.