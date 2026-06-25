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Tony Khan Explains What Would Make Him Consider Buying TNA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2026
Tony Khan Explains What Would Make Him Consider Buying TNA

Tony Khan has dismissed the idea of buying TNA Wrestling at its rumored asking price, while leaving the door open to the possibility if the financial terms were ever right.

During AEW's Forbidden Door media call on Thursday, Khan was asked by Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston whether he would have any interest in acquiring TNA if the promotion were to become available. After Thurston suggested a reported valuation of around $40 million, Khan immediately laughed and responded with a firm, "No."

Although he rejected that figure outright, Khan went on to explain that he does see value in TNA as a company. However, he made it clear that purchasing the promotion is not something he is actively pursuing or discussing behind the scenes. Khan said any potential deal would depend entirely on the price, adding that there are plenty of opportunities in life that become more appealing when the valuation makes sense.

While TNA is not currently on his radar, Khan has shown a willingness to expand his wrestling portfolio in the past. In 2022, he acquired Ring of Honor, which continues to operate under the AEW umbrella with weekly programming on WatchROH and regular pay per view events.

Khan has also previously demonstrated ambitions on a much larger scale. Court documents revealed earlier this year that a company backed by the AEW president submitted an offer of approximately $6.9 billion during WWE's sale process in 2023. The bid was unsuccessful, with Endeavor ultimately completing the purchase.

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