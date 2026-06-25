Jim Ross Set To Leave Hospital Following Weeks Of Recovery

Jim Ross has shared a positive update on his recovery, revealing that his stay in hospital is coming to an end.

The WWE Hall of Famer and longtime AEW commentator took to X to announce that he is expected to return home on Tuesday after several weeks in hospital.

"Going home this Tuesday!" Ross posted. "Had a great phone visit with Steve Austin today. Biz is picking up!"

The encouraging message comes after Ross recently revealed he had spent more than three weeks in hospital in Norman, Oklahoma. At the time, he thanked fans for their continued support and made it clear he had no intention of giving up.

"Don't count me out just yet. I'm still fighting!"

Ross has not publicly disclosed the exact reason for his latest hospital stay, although it followed a fall. The legendary broadcaster has dealt with several serious health issues over the past few years. He successfully overcame skin cancer in 2021, underwent hip surgery in 2024, and announced in 2025 that he had beaten colon cancer after receiving treatment. Throughout his career, he has also managed Bell's palsy.

Despite his health setbacks, Ross has continued to keep fans informed through his Grilling JR podcast, explaining that travelling has been the biggest hurdle preventing a full time return to AEW commentary. His most recent appearance behind the microphone came at AEW Double or Nothing, where he called the Continental Championship match between Jon Moxley and Kyle O'Reilly.

Fans will no doubt be pleased to hear Ross is heading home, with many hoping it marks another important step in his ongoing recovery.

WNS wishes J.R. well!