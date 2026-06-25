Grime in the Ring, a New Fictional Exposé on the Underbelly of Independent Wrestling Available Now

New Fictional Exposé Shines a Harsh Light on the Underbelly of Independent Wrestling

GRIME IN THE RING: The Receipt Book The Indie Scene Tried to Bury. Tampa, FL – June 10th, 2026 – Kayfabe Narc releases GRIME IN THE RING: The Receipt Book The Indie Scene Tried to Bury, a work of fiction loosely inspired by real events in the independent wrestling scene.

Written in a raw, sarcastic, and unflinching style, the book pulls back the curtain on the grime that often hides behind the lights , swatting incidents, stolen ideas, pressure to accept raunchy “custom matches,” betrayals, and the toxic “bro code” that protects the worst behavior in the business.

“This is a fictional story, but one that will feel very familiar to anyone who has spent time in the indie wrestling world,” said Kayfabe Narc. “I took real frustrations, real patterns, and real chaos and turned them into a receipt book the scene would rather keep buried.”

GRIME IN THE RING follows a promoter trying to run a clean, legitimate, family-friendly wrestling company , only to face swatting calls, intellectual property theft, absurd rumors, and relentless pressure from the riff-raff.

Raw. Cynical. Packed with dark humor and hard truths.

GRIME IN THE RING: The Receipt Book The Indie Scene Tried to Bury is a work of fiction available starting June 10th on Amazon in paperback.

The retaliation isn’t clever. It’s predictable.

And predictable is beatable.