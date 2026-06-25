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TNA Interest In Apollo Crews Reportedly Faces New Uncertainty

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2026
TNA Interest In Apollo Crews Reportedly Faces New Uncertainty

Apollo Crews could be headed back to TNA Wrestling once his WWE non compete clause expires, although the company's recent shake up has cast doubt over whether that move will still happen.

Crews was one of several WWE stars released on April 24, 2026, and is believed to be serving the standard 90 day non compete period before he is free to sign elsewhere.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, TNA had internally discussed bringing Crews into the promotion when he became available. However, with major changes taking place behind the scenes in recent weeks, there is uncertainty over whether those discussions remain active.

The report noted that both Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan have now departed TNA, leaving questions about who may have been pushing for Crews to join the company before those exits.

While the current situation remains unclear, TNA has a long history of signing former WWE talent, making interest in a performer of Crews' calibre far from surprising.

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