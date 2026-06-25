Triple H Shares Positive Health Update After Cardiac Scare

Triple H has shared a positive update on his health, revealing that the serious heart issues which forced him to retire from in ring competition are now firmly in the past.

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the WWE Chief Content Officer responded after being told he looked healthy and full of energy. He acknowledged the difficult period he went through but said he now focuses on protecting his health so those problems never return.

"There's moments in time where everybody has setbacks in life, and things hit you hard," Triple H said. "I did have the issues. They're behind me now. I want to make sure they stay behind me, so I'm cautious of everything I do, and I'm protective of it."

Triple H went on to explain that while his family will always come first, WWE remains the driving force behind his professional life. He described the company as his purpose and reflected on how the wrestling business shaped his life, including leading him to meet his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

"You have to have something that you're passionate about in your life, and your why, and outside of my family, my kids, my wife, this is my why, and I love this business," he said.

Despite WWE's demanding travel schedule and constant live events, Triple H admitted he has no desire to slow down. He said working alongside the next generation of WWE stars gives him fresh energy every week.

"We're live two to three times a week, we're in a different city all the time. It's a lot," he said. "But it's hard to put down, because I love it. I love being around those kids. It keeps you young. It's like being in the fountain of youth at all times."

Triple H also had high praise for WWE President Nick Khan, calling him an exceptional business leader whose lifelong passion for wrestling makes him the ideal partner.

"I've never been around a better businessman," Triple H said. "He grew up a fan of this. He's as deep in knowledge as anybody I've met out there, and he's just straightforward. What you see is what you get."