×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Triple H Shares Positive Health Update After Cardiac Scare

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2026
Triple H Shares Positive Health Update After Cardiac Scare

Triple H has shared a positive update on his health, revealing that the serious heart issues which forced him to retire from in ring competition are now firmly in the past.

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the WWE Chief Content Officer responded after being told he looked healthy and full of energy. He acknowledged the difficult period he went through but said he now focuses on protecting his health so those problems never return.

"There's moments in time where everybody has setbacks in life, and things hit you hard," Triple H said. "I did have the issues. They're behind me now. I want to make sure they stay behind me, so I'm cautious of everything I do, and I'm protective of it."

Triple H went on to explain that while his family will always come first, WWE remains the driving force behind his professional life. He described the company as his purpose and reflected on how the wrestling business shaped his life, including leading him to meet his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

"You have to have something that you're passionate about in your life, and your why, and outside of my family, my kids, my wife, this is my why, and I love this business," he said.

Despite WWE's demanding travel schedule and constant live events, Triple H admitted he has no desire to slow down. He said working alongside the next generation of WWE stars gives him fresh energy every week.

"We're live two to three times a week, we're in a different city all the time. It's a lot," he said. "But it's hard to put down, because I love it. I love being around those kids. It keeps you young. It's like being in the fountain of youth at all times."

Triple H also had high praise for WWE President Nick Khan, calling him an exceptional business leader whose lifelong passion for wrestling makes him the ideal partner.

"I've never been around a better businessman," Triple H said. "He grew up a fan of this. He's as deep in knowledge as anybody I've met out there, and he's just straightforward. What you see is what you get."

WNS Comments

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement