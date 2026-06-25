WWE Hall Of Famer Believes TNA Is "One Step Closer To The Grave"

Eric Bischoff has dramatically changed his outlook on TNA Wrestling, saying the promotion is now "one step closer to the grave" after a series of setbacks that have rocked the company.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on TNA's recent struggles, including staff cuts, talent departures, and the exit of longtime creative figure Tommy Dreamer. The comments mark a sharp reversal from July 2025, when Bischoff predicted TNA would overtake AEW as the world's number two wrestling promotion by this point in 2026.

At the time, Bischoff believed TNA's partnership with WWE and its television agreement with AMC had positioned the company for major growth. However, with speculation surrounding a possible sale and ongoing instability, he no longer sees that same momentum.

Bischoff argued that TNA's biggest challenge is the financial commitment required to compete as a television driven wrestling promotion. He stressed that producing compelling TV requires significant investment, from creative and production to filling arenas with energetic crowds that translate well on screen.

"One step closer to the grave. This is the tricky part. This is where Dixie Carter failed, and the Carter family. I think Dixie wanted to grow. She just wasn't able to. This is where a lot of others have failed, is if you're going to commit to being a television driven wrestling property, you have to commit to the television part," Bischoff said.

"You have to book your shows, you have to write your shows, you have to produce your shows, in a way that's going to ensure your survival within the television industry. That takes a big commitment. That takes money. Because if you're going to be a live professional sports entertainment version of professional wrestling, if you don't have an audience that convinces a live audience, that convinces the television audience, I don't know why the f**k this is so hard for people to understand."

He continued by saying that too many people within the industry refuse to acknowledge the realities of running a successful television wrestling product.

"This is basic sh*t, and I listen to people who have been in the business for a long time, refuse to acknowledge it, because sometimes the truth hurts. If you're going to make a commitment and say, 'I'm in the wrestling business, and I have a TV show, and I'm going to be a competitor in this industry,' then you better have the money to back it up."

What do you think of Eric Bischoff's comments? Is he being realistic about TNA's future, or do you think the company can bounce back? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.