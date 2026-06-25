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Jade Cargill Names Mercedes Moné In Her Ultimate Wrestling Dream Team

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2026
Jade Cargill Names Mercedes Moné In Her Ultimate Wrestling Dream Team

ade Cargill has revealed the four women she would choose for her ultimate wrestling team, and one of her selections may surprise fans as she included current AEW star Mercedes Moné alongside some of the biggest names in wrestling history.

Speaking on No Contest Wrestling, Cargill was asked to name the women she would want by her side from any era. Her lineup featured WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline, trailblazing icon Chyna, fellow WWE star Bianca Belair, and Mercedes Moné, formerly known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks.

"Okay. Any era. Jacqueline. Chyna, of course. I probably would pick Bianca. I know she'll definitely back it up. And the fourth person has to be a woman. You know who talks a lot of smack, but when I would watch her back it up, Sasha Banks."

Although Cargill and Moné have become two of the most prominent names in women's wrestling, the pair have never faced each other in the ring. Cargill departed AEW for WWE in 2023, while Moné made her long awaited AEW debut the following year.

Their careers do share one notable link through the AEW TBS Championship. Cargill became the inaugural champion and held the title for an impressive 508 days before Moné eventually surpassed that milestone with a record breaking 584 day reign.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Último Moné (@mercedesmone)

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