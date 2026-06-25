AEW Forbidden Door And TNA Slammiversary 2026 Ticket Sales Updated Ahead Of PPV Weekend

AEW and TNA are both set for major pay per view events this weekend, with the latest WrestleTix figures showing steady movement for both Forbidden Door and Slammiversary as fans make their final plans ahead of Sunday's shows.
AEW Forbidden Door 2026 heads to the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Sunday, June 28, bringing together stars from AEW, NJPW, STARDOM and CMLL for another crossover spectacular.
According to WrestleTix, 7,518 tickets have now been distributed for the event, an increase of 80 tickets over the past 24 hours. Around 150 tickets remain available on the resale market, with the lowest standard admission price currently sitting at $37.40.
For comparison, AEW's last visit to the venue for Dynamite on October 16, 2024 drew 3,464 distributed tickets. Last year's Forbidden Door event in London reached 17,709 distributed tickets at the O2 Arena.
Meanwhile, TNA Slammiversary will also take place on Sunday, June 28, from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.
WrestleTix reports that 2,371 tickets have been distributed for the event, up by 46 since the previous update. Only around 12 resale tickets remain available, with the cheapest standard admission now priced at $41.45, a drop of almost 40 percent compared to earlier this week.
Although the Agganis Arena has a full seating capacity of 6,251, the current event setup has 3,122 seats available, leaving room for additional sections to be opened if demand increases before bell time.
Current cards for both events are listed below.
AEW Forbidden Door 2026
TNA Slammiversary 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jun. 28th 2026
San Jose, California
Jun. 28th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 28th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
Rosemont, Illinois
Jul. 6th 2026
Clearwater, Florida
Jul. 8th 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jul. 10th 2026
Roanoke, Virginia
Jul. 11th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 15th 2026
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