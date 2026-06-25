AEW Forbidden Door And TNA Slammiversary 2026 Ticket Sales Updated Ahead Of PPV Weekend

AEW and TNA are both set for major pay per view events this weekend, with the latest WrestleTix figures showing steady movement for both Forbidden Door and Slammiversary as fans make their final plans ahead of Sunday's shows.

AEW Forbidden Door 2026 heads to the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Sunday, June 28, bringing together stars from AEW, NJPW, STARDOM and CMLL for another crossover spectacular.

According to WrestleTix, 7,518 tickets have now been distributed for the event, an increase of 80 tickets over the past 24 hours. Around 150 tickets remain available on the resale market, with the lowest standard admission price currently sitting at $37.40.

For comparison, AEW's last visit to the venue for Dynamite on October 16, 2024 drew 3,464 distributed tickets. Last year's Forbidden Door event in London reached 17,709 distributed tickets at the O2 Arena.

Meanwhile, TNA Slammiversary will also take place on Sunday, June 28, from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

WrestleTix reports that 2,371 tickets have been distributed for the event, up by 46 since the previous update. Only around 12 resale tickets remain available, with the cheapest standard admission now priced at $41.45, a drop of almost 40 percent compared to earlier this week.

Although the Agganis Arena has a full seating capacity of 6,251, the current event setup has 3,122 seats available, leaving room for additional sections to be opened if demand increases before bell time.

Current cards for both events are listed below.

AEW Forbidden Door 2026

Steel Cage Match: MJF, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle & Andrade El Idolo vs. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin & Konosuke Takeshita

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Athena or Maya World

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla vs. Starlight Kid

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Bandido

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. The Dogs

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.





TNA Slammiversary 2026