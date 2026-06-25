×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Forbidden Door And TNA Slammiversary 2026 Ticket Sales Updated Ahead Of PPV Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2026
AEW Forbidden Door And TNA Slammiversary 2026 Ticket Sales Updated Ahead Of PPV Weekend

AEW and TNA are both set for major pay per view events this weekend, with the latest WrestleTix figures showing steady movement for both Forbidden Door and Slammiversary as fans make their final plans ahead of Sunday's shows.

AEW Forbidden Door 2026 heads to the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Sunday, June 28, bringing together stars from AEW, NJPW, STARDOM and CMLL for another crossover spectacular.

According to WrestleTix, 7,518 tickets have now been distributed for the event, an increase of 80 tickets over the past 24 hours. Around 150 tickets remain available on the resale market, with the lowest standard admission price currently sitting at $37.40.

For comparison, AEW's last visit to the venue for Dynamite on October 16, 2024 drew 3,464 distributed tickets. Last year's Forbidden Door event in London reached 17,709 distributed tickets at the O2 Arena.

Meanwhile, TNA Slammiversary will also take place on Sunday, June 28, from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

WrestleTix reports that 2,371 tickets have been distributed for the event, up by 46 since the previous update. Only around 12 resale tickets remain available, with the cheapest standard admission now priced at $41.45, a drop of almost 40 percent compared to earlier this week.

Although the Agganis Arena has a full seating capacity of 6,251, the current event setup has 3,122 seats available, leaving room for additional sections to be opened if demand increases before bell time.

Current cards for both events are listed below.

AEW Forbidden Door 2026

  • Steel Cage Match: MJF, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle & Andrade El Idolo vs. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin & Konosuke Takeshita
  • Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Athena or Maya World
  • Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
  • AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla vs. Starlight Kid
  • AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Bandido
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. The Dogs
  • Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

TNA Slammiversary 2026

  • TNA World Championship: Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth
  • TNA Knockouts World Championship: Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside
  • Ultimate X for the TNA X Division Championship: Cedric Alexander vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Amazing Red vs. K.C. Navarro vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner
  • TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Brian Myers & Bear Bronson vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous
  • TNA International Championship: Mustafa Ali vs. TBA
  • Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa
  • Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

WNS Comments

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement