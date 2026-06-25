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Cody Rhodes Praises Triple H's WWE Creative Leadership As Braun Strowman Fires Back

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2026
Cody Rhodes Praises Triple H's WWE Creative Leadership As Braun Strowman Fires Back

While appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Cody Rhodes offered high praise for Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the work he has done overseeing WWE's creative direction, calling him the right person to lead the company during one of the busiest periods in its history.

Rhodes acknowledged that running WWE's creative process is an enormous responsibility, noting that the position comes with constant scrutiny and expectations from both fans and talent.

"If you want a job in the wrestling space, nobody has a harder job than Triple H right now. There’s never been a booker in the history of the business who has been beloved and revered the entire time. Nobody has a harder job, and no one can do that job better than he can do it."

The Undisputed WWE Champion also explained that Levesque encourages wrestlers to contribute their own ideas rather than simply following instructions, something Rhodes believes has helped create a positive environment behind the scenes.

"He’s the head coach of this team. You can be the best coach in the world, and you can make great players out of perhaps good players. But right now he has some great players. It’s a matter of getting everybody on the field and letting us do our thing. For somebody who’s apparently very stressed out, which I never see, one thing he’s big on is, ‘What do you think? What’s your gut tell you?’ That’s one of the greatest gifts, to be asked that when you have the experience."

Rhodes' comments quickly generated discussion online, with former WWE star Braun Strowman offering a brief but pointed response on X.

"Ratings say otherwise lol."

Strowman's remark has already sparked debate among fans, with some defending Triple H's creative leadership while others pointed to television ratings as a measure of WWE's current direction.

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