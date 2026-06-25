Two More Stars Advance To AEW Survival Of The Fittest Championship Match

Harley Cameron and Queen Aminata have secured their places in the historic first ever Survival of the Fittest match, with the winner set to be crowned the new AEW TBS Champion next Wednesday.

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cameron earned her spot by defeating Marina Shafir in the opening hour of the show. She countered Shafir with a roll through pinning combination to score the victory, marking her first AEW singles win since March 2025.

Later in the night, Queen Aminata also punched her ticket to the championship bout by defeating ROH Women's Television Champion Red Velvet. Aminata sealed the win with a decisive kick to the head, giving her first AEW singles victory since June 2025.

The pair now join former AEW Women's World Champions Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander, along with CMLL Women's Champion Persephone, in the multi woman match. One final competitor is still to be confirmed, with AEW yet to announce the last qualifying match.

The inaugural Survival of the Fittest match will take place next Wednesday in San Diego, California, with the vacant TBS Championship on the line after Willow Nightingale was forced to relinquish the title due to a shoulder injury.