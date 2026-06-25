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Shane McMahon Reunites With Kurt Angle To Celebrate WWE Classic

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2026
Shane McMahon Reunites With Kurt Angle To Celebrate WWE Classic

Around 25 years after their unforgettable clash at King of the Ring 2001, Shane McMahon has looked back on one of the most punishing matches in WWE history, paying tribute to Kurt Angle and even hinting at the possibility of doing it all over again.

To mark the anniversary, McMahon shared several messages on social media reflecting on the bout and revealed that he recently caught up with Angle to reminisce about the match.

"25 Years Ago Today! It was an honor to share the ring with my friend @RealKurtAngle and so proud that the match has stood the test of time."

He then joked about revisiting the rivalry, adding:

"We did it all for you then and would do it all over again today....Maybe we should?"

The King of the Ring showdown remains one of WWE's most memorable matches, largely because of the infamous moment when Angle repeatedly attempted to suplex McMahon through a glass panel on the entrance stage before it finally shattered.

McMahon later revealed that he and Angle had spoken about the lasting impact of the contest.

"I Just got off the phone with Kurt where we reminisced about this match and how proud we both are of it and that it has withstood the test of time. Thank you all for supporting us both over these many years. You guys are the greatest fans in the world."

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda, who officiated the match, also reflected on the chaotic encounter and recalled the reaction from Vince McMahon behind the scenes.

"I thought I was getting fired by Vince that night! Vince was screaming in the background Tell Kurt to STOP! Shane McMahon proved to the WWE universe at KOTR he was ready for professional wrestling!!"

The King of the Ring street fight has continued to be regarded as one of WWE's most iconic and physically demanding matches, with fans still discussing its unforgettable moments a quarter of a century later.

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