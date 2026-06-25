TNA iMPACT! Preview: Final Slammiversary Build Set For Tonight

TNA Wrestling heads into Slammiversary with one final stop tonight as IMPACT airs its go home edition on AMC, featuring several key matches and major appearances before one of the company's biggest events of the year.

The spotlight will be on TNA World Champion Mike Santana and challenger Nic Nemeth, who are set to meet face to face one last time before they collide for the World Championship at Slammiversary.

The in ring action will include a six man tag team match as Cedric Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Mr. Elegance join forces against Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater and KC Navarro. Elsewhere, Ash by Elegance goes one on one with Mara Sadè, while Xia Brookside faces Harley Hudson.

AJ Francis is also scheduled to compete, although his opponent has yet to be announced.

In addition to the advertised matches, Moose will appear during the show, while The Hardys are set to open this week's broadcast.

Confirmed lineup for tonight's TNA IMPACT:

• Mara Sadè vs. Ash by Elegance

• Xia Brookside vs. Harley Hudson

• Cedric Alexander, Frankie Kazarian & Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater & KC Navarro

• AJ Francis vs. TBA

• World Title Summit featuring Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth

• Moose to appear

• The Hardys kick off the show