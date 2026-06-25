Fan Pays Extreme Tribute To Sabu With Incredible Head Tattoo

A wrestling fan has paid tribute to the late Sabu in a way that certainly stands out, permanently honoring the ECW icon with a bold tattoo across the back of his head.

Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers shared the story on X and Facebook, revealing that longtime fan Rob Woodall decided to commemorate Sabu following his passing on May 11, 2025, at the age of 61.

Already sporting ECW themed tattoos, Woodall chose to take things even further by having Sabu's iconic slogan, "HOMICIDAL. SUICIDAL. GENOCIDAL. SABU." inked across the back of his head in blood red lettering inspired by the hardcore legend's extreme persona.

Woodall explained that he wanted a tribute unlike any other and felt there was only one way to properly honor one of his all time favorite wrestlers.

"When Sabu passed away, our reader Rob Woodall decided he didn't want an ordinary memorial tattoo. Already sporting ECW ink on the side of his head, he made the decision to honor one of his all time favorite wrestlers in the most extreme way he could think of. The result is impossible to ignore: 'Homicidal. Suicidal. Genocidal. Sabu.' tattooed across the back of his head in tribute to the man who built his legend by pushing every limit imaginable.

"Rob told us that Sabu had been his favorite wrestler from ECW for years and that after his passing, he felt compelled to do something unforgettable. In his words: 'If I'm going to get a Sabu tattoo, might as well go extreme.' He even says he hopes to eventually have his entire head tattooed.

"Whether you'd ever make the same choice or not, there's no questioning the passion behind it. Wrestling has always inspired a level of loyalty that's hard to explain to outsiders, and this is one fan's permanent way of saying thank you to a performer who left a lasting mark on his life.

"Thank you to Rob for sharing the story behind the tattoo with us."