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Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Refuses To Take Time Away From WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2026
Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Refuses To Take Time Away From WWE

Cody Rhodes has explained why he has no plans to step away from WWE, despite many of the company's biggest stars taking time off to recover, pursue outside projects, or simply recharge.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Undisputed WWE Champion addressed suggestions that he should take a break after maintaining a demanding schedule at the top of the company.

Rhodes made it clear he has no issue with talent taking time away from the ring and understands the benefits that come with it.

"I think it's safe to say from the outside, Cody should take a break. It's been advised across the board, but also... there are guys who do take breaks, and I'm not mad at anyone who takes breaks," Rhodes said.

He added that those absences often help performers return stronger than before.

"They get to go and get in incredible shape, or do a project, get healthy, whatever the heck it is that they're doing. They get to do that, and they come back and they're fresh, and they get that big reaction on the first night. But then it settles back into what it was."

Rather than following that path himself, Rhodes believes his responsibility is to remain a constant presence for WWE fans. He credited Bobby Roode with helping shape that mindset.

"If others are doing that... well then it's my job to be the guy who's always here. Then it's my job to be the one who doesn't leave you."

Rhodes admitted there is a downside to rarely taking time away, as fans can become accustomed to seeing him every week. Even so, he believes consistency is part of the role he wants to play.

"And if that means that things can get a bit expected, then that's still a safe place to be. I need to be the one who's here all the time until someone else steps into those boots."

His comments come as several high profile WWE stars, including CM Punk, are currently away from television, while Rhodes continues to be one of the company's most visible figures.

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