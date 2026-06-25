Nikkita Lyons Wins First WWE Championship At EVOLVE Succession III

Nikkita Lyons has captured the first championship of her WWE career, defeating Wendy Choo to become the new WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion at EVOLVE Succession III.

After nearly four years with WWE, Lyons finally reached the milestone she had been chasing. Heading into the event, she confidently predicted the outcome on social media, writing: "Succession III tonight on @Tubi. I will become your new Evolve Women's Champion."

She delivered on that promise by ending Wendy Choo's 70 day reign. Choo had held the title since March 20 and successfully defended it twice before meeting Lyons at Succession III.

The match featured plenty of drama before the finish. Lyons first attempted to use the championship belt while the referee was distracted, but Choo avoided the attack and nearly stole the victory with a quick roll up.

Moments later, as the referee removed the title belt from the ring, Lyons grabbed her trademark crystal and struck Choo before connecting with a spinning front kick to score the decisive three count.

The victory marks the first title reign of Lyons' WWE career and continues her recent momentum after appearing regularly on NXT alongside Natalya and Karmen Petrovic. With championship gold now around her waist, Lyons has officially reached a major milestone in her WWE journey.