×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Launches New Headphone Collection With Swerve Strickland Front And Center

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2026
AEW Launches New Headphone Collection With Swerve Strickland Front And Center

AEW has unveiled a new merchandise collaboration, giving fans another way to show their support while spotlighting one of the company's biggest stars.

The promotion has officially partnered with Heavys to launch a collection of AEW themed headphones, with the new products already making their television debut during this week's episode of Dynamite.

The range features several unique designs, including one centered around former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, making him the face of the launch.

The announcement represents another step in AEW's continued expansion into new merchandise categories beyond its traditional apparel and memorabilia offerings.

Swerve Strickland leads new AEW headphone collection

AEW confirmed on Wednesday that it has teamed with Heavys to release three exclusive headphone designs through ShopAEW. A complete set is priced at $289, while fans who already own a pair of Heavys headphones can purchase interchangeable AEW themed shells for $39.

The standout design celebrates Swerve Strickland, featuring his "Whose House?" branding alongside his signature catchphrase. Also included in the collection is a "Sickos" edition, decorated with the AEW logo wrapped in barbed wire, as well as a more traditional AEW branded version.

The new partnership was immediately showcased on television. During AEW Dynamite, Prince Nana walked to the ring wearing the Swerve edition headphones ahead of Strickland's match with Daniel Garcia. AEW also promoted the launch with a dedicated 30 second video shared across social media before the broadcast.

For Heavys, the agreement marks another addition to its growing list of licensed collaborations. Since launching in 2022 following a successful Kickstarter campaign, the company has released branded products with artists including Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Motörhead, Queen, Cannibal Corpse and Shinedown.

According to the available information, AEW becomes the first sports related brand to collaborate with Heavys, opening a new avenue for both companies. The headphones are available now, giving fans another premium merchandise option inspired by All Elite Wrestling.

WNS Comments

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement