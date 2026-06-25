Will Ospreay Suffers Awkward Slip During AEW Dynamite Opening Segment

Will Ospreay had an unexpected mishap during the opening moments of this week's AEW Dynamite, as a backstage segment involving the Death Riders ended with the former AEW International Champion taking an unplanned tumble.

The incident occurred before the first match of the evening and was quickly noticed by viewers watching the broadcast. Although it had no effect on the rest of the show, it provided an unusual moment involving one of AEW's biggest stars.

During the opening backstage promo, Jon Moxley addressed the Death Riders before the group headed to the ring for their scheduled trios match. As the segment came to a close, Daniel Garcia invited Ospreay into the team's pre match huddle.

The group gathered together and began bouncing in a circle, but as they broke apart, Ospreay appeared to lose his footing and slipped to the floor. He was immediately helped back up and continued without issue.

For someone nicknamed "The Aerial Assassin," it was a rare moment where he found himself grounded earlier than expected. Fortunately, the fall appeared to be harmless and did not affect his involvement later in the show.

The backstage segment led into the night's trios contest, where Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Bandido, Brody King and Místico. The Death Riders' pre match ritual has become a familiar sight on Dynamite, often ending with Marina Shafir delivering her trademark slap to Moxley before he makes his entrance.

Ospreay quickly put the awkward moment behind him later in the broadcast. He defeated El Phantasmo in singles competition, finishing the match with his devastating Hidden Blade.

The victory keeps Ospreay's momentum intact as he prepares for one of the biggest matches of his AEW career. At Forbidden Door 2026, he will face Swerve Strickland in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final, with the winner earning an AEW World Championship opportunity at All In 2026 in London.