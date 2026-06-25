AEW Dynamite Results (6/24/26): Mark Briscoe Stands Tall Ahead Of Forbidden Door

AEW Dynamite served as the final stop before this weekend's Forbidden Door pay per view, with several key matches and confrontations setting the stage for Sunday's event in San Jose.

The biggest focus of the night remained the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals, where Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland continued building momentum ahead of their highly anticipated showdown. Ospreay competed first, overcoming ELP in an energetic contest. After both men traded offense throughout the match, Ospreay secured the victory by connecting with a devastating Hidden Blade. As he celebrated, Strickland made his entrance for his own bout, leading to an intense staredown before Ospreay headed backstage.

Strickland then squared off against Daniel Garcia and largely controlled the contest from the opening bell. Garcia managed brief bursts of offense, but Strickland consistently regained control before finishing the match with his own version of the Hidden Blade.

Following the bell, Strickland refused to let up, continuing to assault Garcia until Ospreay rushed to the ring. Strickland cut him off with a House Call before Ospreay armed himself with a steel chair. Rather than continue the confrontation, Strickland exited the ring, leaving both men with one final tense exchange before meeting in the Owen Hart Cup finals. The winner will challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In later this year.

Forbidden Door's build continued elsewhere on the show as Zack Sabre Jr. gained momentum before his showdown with Kenny Omega by defeating Jack Perry in singles competition.

Jon Moxley also entered Sunday's title defense with confidence after teaming with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in the opening match. The Death Riders defeated Mistico, Brody King and Bandido, giving Moxley a successful tune up before defending the AEW Continental Championship against Bandido.

The main event featured AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita successfully retaining his championship against Ricochet. The two delivered a competitive back and forth battle filled with multiple near falls before Takeshita eventually put Ricochet away to remain champion heading into Forbidden Door.

After the match, Mark Briscoe addressed the crowd and turned his attention to Sunday's 6 on 6 Steel Cage Match. Briscoe admitted that he agreed with MJF on one point from earlier in the night, that the two men were nothing alike.

He vowed to earn an AEW World Championship opportunity by leading his team to victory, reminding everyone that he had defeated MJF before and was capable of doing it again. Briscoe also questioned the loyalty of the Don Callis Family, claiming they would never stand beside MJF the way his own teammates would stand beside him.

The confrontation quickly erupted when Don Callis appeared on the stage, allowing MJF to attack Briscoe from behind. Kyle Fletcher soon joined the fight before both teams emptied into the arena, resulting in a wild brawl involving nearly everyone scheduled for Sunday's steel cage encounter.

The closing moments saw MJF accidentally strike Andrade El Idolo with the Dynamite Diamond Ring after Briscoe moved out of the way. Briscoe capitalized moments later by planting MJF with the Jay Driller before celebrating alongside his teammates to close the broadcast.

The show also featured several video packages and backstage segments to further promote the remaining Forbidden Door card. Mercedes Moné and Maya World received additional focus ahead of the Women's Owen Hart Cup final, highlighting World's underdog journey through the tournament and Moné's recent attack on Collision.

Elsewhere, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage brawled backstage with The Dogs during an interview involving The Young Bucks. Although Copeland and Cage initially gained the upper hand, The Dogs eventually overwhelmed them, adding another layer of intensity before their AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Forbidden Door.

A separate video package also spotlighted AEW Women's World Champion Thekla and challenger Starlight Kid ahead of their championship clash this weekend.

AEW Dynamite Results

• The Death Riders defeated Mistico and Brodido

• Harley Cameron defeated Marina Shafir to qualify for next week's TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match

• Will Ospreay defeated El Phantasmo

• Swerve Strickland defeated Daniel Garcia

• Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jack Perry

• The Young Bucks defeated TMDK

• Queen Aminata defeated Red Velvet to qualify for next week's TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match

• Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ricochet to retain the AEW International Championship