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TNA Considering New Women's Championship For Knockouts Roster

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2026
TNA Considering New Women's Championship For Knockouts Roster

TNA Wrestling could be adding another championship to its Knockouts division, as a new report suggests the promotion is considering introducing a women's midcard title.

According to Fightful Select, the idea has been discussed internally, with a championship designed specifically for the middle tier of the women's roster reportedly pitched behind the scenes. While the concept has generated interest, it has not yet been finalized and remains under consideration.

There is currently no word on what the title would be called, nor have any details regarding the championship's design been revealed. An official announcement has not been made, although the report notes that could change if plans move forward in the coming weeks.

As with any creative discussions in professional wrestling, the proposal is still subject to change, particularly following recent backstage changes within TNA.

At present, TNA's women's division is built around the Knockouts World Championship and the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships. Introducing a midcard championship would create another opportunity for talent to compete for gold while potentially elevating more wrestlers within one of the company's most highly regarded divisions.

Adding further intrigue, TNA is reportedly planning to hold a women's tournament in July. Although there has been no confirmation that the event is connected to the proposed championship, it has fueled speculation that the tournament could be used to crown the inaugural titleholder if the belt receives the green light.

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