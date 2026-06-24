WWE And Fanatics Auction Listing Raises Questions Over Survivor Series WarGames Chair

A WWE and Fanatics auction listing has sparked debate among fans after a steel chair advertised as being used during the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 appeared online, despite many viewers pointing out that no chairs were actually used during the bout.

The auction, which launched on June 15, had attracted bids up to $75 by June 24. The item is being marketed as an authentic match used steel chair from the historic first Women's WarGames match on WWE's main roster.

That contest saw Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and the returning Becky Lynch defeat Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley inside the WarGames structure. While the match featured several weapons and plenty of chaos throughout the double cage environment, fans quickly noted that steel chairs did not appear to be part of the action.

The auction description heavily references the chair's supposed involvement in the match, stating:

"The first women's WarGames match on WWE's main roster needed a weapon that looked as unforgiving as the stipulation sounded. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and the returning Becky Lynch beat Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series 2022, closing a months-long fight with steel all around them. This authentic match-used steel chair comes from that Women's WarGames match. No autograph has to dress it up. Becky came back, the cage held and the chair took its share of the damage."

The wording has led to questions across social media, with some fans suggesting the listing may simply contain an error. Others have speculated that the chair could have been placed beneath the ring or inside the structure during the match without ever being used on screen.

At the time of writing, neither WWE nor Fanatics has issued a statement addressing the concerns or clarified whether the chair was actually used during the contest.