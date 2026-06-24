×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE And Fanatics Auction Listing Raises Questions Over Survivor Series WarGames Chair

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2026
WWE And Fanatics Auction Listing Raises Questions Over Survivor Series WarGames Chair

A WWE and Fanatics auction listing has sparked debate among fans after a steel chair advertised as being used during the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 appeared online, despite many viewers pointing out that no chairs were actually used during the bout.

The auction, which launched on June 15, had attracted bids up to $75 by June 24. The item is being marketed as an authentic match used steel chair from the historic first Women's WarGames match on WWE's main roster.

That contest saw Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and the returning Becky Lynch defeat Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley inside the WarGames structure. While the match featured several weapons and plenty of chaos throughout the double cage environment, fans quickly noted that steel chairs did not appear to be part of the action.

The auction description heavily references the chair's supposed involvement in the match, stating:

"The first women's WarGames match on WWE's main roster needed a weapon that looked as unforgiving as the stipulation sounded. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and the returning Becky Lynch beat Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series 2022, closing a months-long fight with steel all around them. This authentic match-used steel chair comes from that Women's WarGames match. No autograph has to dress it up. Becky came back, the cage held and the chair took its share of the damage."

The wording has led to questions across social media, with some fans suggesting the listing may simply contain an error. Others have speculated that the chair could have been placed beneath the ring or inside the structure during the match without ever being used on screen.

At the time of writing, neither WWE nor Fanatics has issued a statement addressing the concerns or clarified whether the chair was actually used during the contest.

What do you make of the situation? Do you think the listing contains an error, or could there be another explanation? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

What do you make of the situation? Do you think the listing contains an error, or could there be another explanation? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.
 
Tweet

💬 WNS COMMENTS ARE BACK!  Join the conversation below. No registration required. Read more ⭣ ⭣ ⭣

WNS Comments

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#collision

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement