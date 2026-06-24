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Lio Rush Releases New Music Video Featuring New Japan Academy Talent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2026
Lio Rush Releases New Music Video Featuring New Japan Academy Talent

Lio Rush is expanding his creative portfolio beyond the wrestling ring with the release of a new music video for his track “HE Would.”

The newly released video showcases talent from the New Japan Academy Dojo and continues to build on Rush’s increasingly popular “Blackheart” persona, which fans have become familiar with through his appearances on AEW programming. Produced by Young One Studio, the project blends music and storytelling while further developing the darker character that has become a key part of Rush’s presentation.

The release adds another chapter to Rush’s growing work in the music industry, a passion he has balanced alongside a successful professional wrestling career.

Currently, Rush is enjoying a strong run in Ring of Honor as the reigning ROH World Television Champion. He captured the title in a triple threat match against Action Andretti and AR Fox at ROH Global Wars Cincinnati. Alongside his championship reign, Rush has remained a regular presence across AEW programming, appearing in storylines involving The Conglomeration and Andrade El Idolo.

Fans interested in checking out Rush’s latest musical project can now watch the video and stream the accompanying EP.

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