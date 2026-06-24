AEW Lands New Sponsorship Deal Ahead Of Forbidden Door 2026

AEW has secured another major sponsorship agreement ahead of this weekend's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, teaming up with premium tequila brand Dos Azul for the June 28 event.

The company announced that Dos Azul Tequila will serve as the official tequila partner for Forbidden Door, which takes place Sunday night at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The event is being presented in collaboration with NJPW, CMLL, and Stardom.

According to the announcement, the partnership will see Dos Azul featured throughout the arena and broadcast presentation. Fans attending the event will notice branding across the venue, digital content, fan activation areas, concourse experiences, and various broadcast elements during the pay-per-view.

As part of the collaboration, attendees aged 21 and over will be able to purchase a custom Dos Azul Forbidden Door Margarita. The specialty drink will be served in a limited-edition commemorative collector's cup created exclusively for the event. The margarita will be available at designated bar locations throughout the SAP Center.

The deal will also include a sponsored match presentation during the pay-per-view, logo placement around the venue, and additional fan engagement opportunities. AEW stars are also scheduled to make appearances on the concourse before the event begins.

"The collaboration brings together one of the fastest-growing premium tequila brands with one of the hottest professional wrestling organizations in the world," the press release stated.

This marks the second straight AEW pay-per-view to feature a high-profile event sponsorship. At Double or Nothing last month, AEW partnered with Vita Coco as the official hydration partner, with the coconut water company receiving similar branding opportunities, product availability, and match sponsorship integration throughout the event.