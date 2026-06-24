Tommy Dreamer Blasts Internet Rumors Following TNA Departure

Tommy Dreamer has broken his silence on the criticism and speculation that followed his recent departure from TNA Wrestling, pushing back against online narratives he believes have unfairly damaged the company.

Dreamer, who was part of TNA's creative team, recently revealed that his exit came after discussions with TNA President Carlos Silva. Since then, a number of wrestling personalities have weighed in on the situation, with some offering criticism and others making accusations about his role behind the scenes.

During an appearance on Busted Open with Denise Salcedo, Dreamer opened up about his time working in TNA and the realities of being involved in the creative process.

He explained that much of the job involved navigating challenges such as expiring talent contracts, budget limitations, and creative ideas being rejected by management. Drawing from advice he received over the years from Triple H, Dusty Rhodes, and Shawn Michaels, Dreamer said that achieving even a portion of a creative vision should be viewed as a success.

According to Dreamer, there were occasions where he was able to see his full vision come to life, while at other times only a small percentage of his ideas made it to television. Despite those challenges, he pointed to several accomplishments during his run, including strong attendance figures for Slammiversary and Bound For Glory in 2025, as well as TNA securing its AMC television deal.

As the conversation shifted toward the aftermath of his departure, Dreamer voiced frustration over what he sees as a growing trend of speculation being presented as fact online. He argued that anonymous sources and rumors have contributed to a negative perception of TNA that does not reflect reality.

"I hate that what happened has turned such negative against TNA, where things just happen, man. Everyone speculates it, and then speculation becomes truth when it's not. Listen, you have to deal with this. Sources. I was your source. I went and said it. I hate sources. You know why? Because I feel people are, I don't want to say, they just don't want their name out there. I came on the air, and I gave my story," Dreamer said.

He continued by criticizing the role social media and internet discussion play in modern wrestling discourse, suggesting that many behind-the-scenes stories are exaggerated or simply inaccurate.

"The Internet plays weirdly a role in wrestling that it shouldn't be because we're talking so much in one company's behind-the-scenes that are also aren't 100% true. Here's the other part. If you say the truth, I don't think people care anymore. I think it's kind of like politics. You go one way, you say one thing, and then it just goes the other way. But I don't need to care about that anymore. You have facts, and you have data which back you up," Dreamer said.