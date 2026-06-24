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Paul Heyman Says WWE Creative Is Better Than Ever Under Triple H

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2026
Paul Heyman Says WWE Creative Is Better Than Ever Under Triple H

Paul Heyman has once again voiced his confidence in WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, praising the company’s creative direction and the leadership that has helped shape WWE's current success.

Speaking during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Heyman described Levesque as the ideal person to lead WWE creatively, pointing to his ability to adapt, collaborate, and constantly evolve with the ever-changing demands of the wrestling industry.

According to Heyman, one of Levesque's greatest strengths is his willingness to adjust course when necessary rather than becoming locked into a single vision. He noted that successful storytelling requires flexibility, especially in an entertainment landscape where fan reactions and business needs can shift rapidly.

“Paul Levesque is the best person for that job. He’s a collaborator. He pivots. He understands that what works today may not work tomorrow, and what works tomorrow may not work in two days.”

Heyman went on to explain that Levesque carefully evaluates every storyline and character, ensuring that creative decisions not only make sense logically but also generate excitement and long-term value for WWE.

He emphasized that Levesque's focus extends beyond simply creating television characters. Instead, the goal is to transform talent into genuine attractions that audiences are willing to pay to see.

As examples, Heyman highlighted several rising WWE stars who have significantly elevated their profiles under the current creative regime. He pointed to Oba Femi and Trick Williams as performers who have developed into major attractions over the past year, while expressing strong confidence that Je'Von Evans will soon join that list.

“Look at the past eight to ten months in WWE. Oba Femi has become an attraction. Trick Williams has become an attraction. If Je’Von Evans is not labeled an attraction by the end of this summer, then someone’s either not looking at it from the right perspective or we messed up. And I don’t think we’re going to mess up with Je’Von Evans.”

Heyman also singled out Sol Ruca as a future breakout star, predicting that she has all the tools necessary to become one of WWE's biggest attractions in the years ahead.

Reflecting on Levesque's tenure running WWE creative, Heyman believes the executive continues to improve with experience. While he publicly declared himself a "Paul Levesque guy" during his WWE Hall of Fame speech, Heyman feels the collaborative process behind the scenes is even stronger today than it was then.

“We’re how many years now into the Paul Levesque reign? It’s a matter of serving all of these content needs on a creative basis, and he’s doing it better now than he did just a couple of years ago when I stood during my Hall of Fame speech and told everybody, ‘I’m a Paul Levesque guy.’ Because it’s not just how he guides us. It’s the manner in which he does so, and the collaborative effort with him is even better now than it was then.”

To drive home his point, Heyman concluded with perhaps the strongest endorsement possible, saying that if he were given the resources to launch a new wrestling promotion, Levesque would be the first person he'd hire to oversee creative operations.

“So, you give me a few billion dollars and say, ‘Start a wrestling company,’ I’m hiring him for the job.”

What do you think of Paul Heyman's comments? Is Triple H the driving force behind WWE's current success? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

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