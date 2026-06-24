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Jeff Jarrett Believes TNA's Future Could Already Be Sealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2026
Jeff Jarrett Believes TNA's Future Could Already Be Sealed

TNA Wrestling's growing relationship with WWE has sparked plenty of discussion, and now TNA founder and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has weighed in on reports that WWE may hold a "first right of refusal" clause regarding the promotion.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed the widely reported claim that if another company ever makes an offer to purchase TNA, WWE would have the opportunity to match that bid before a sale could be completed elsewhere.

The story first gained traction after reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested the arrangement was similar to deals WWE previously had with several European promotions, including wXw, Over The Top Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling. Those agreements reportedly allowed talent to appear for the promotions while WWE received content for the WWE Network and retained certain acquisition options. Revolution Pro Wrestling was also reportedly offered a similar arrangement but chose not to proceed.

Jarrett admitted he could not confirm whether such a clause currently exists between WWE and TNA, but questioned why TNA's parent company would agree to such a provision if the reports are accurate.

"If that's true, boy, oh boy. 'Hey man, let's give them this talent, let's give them this talent. Let's get them on that WWE train and get the audience of TNA and WWE and NXT, and let's marry them up. Hey, let's even do a TNA/NXT kind of storyline battle. Okay. Yep. We're rolling along.'

"Oh boy. If that's really the truth, first right of refusal? IF it's there, then the writing is on the wall, and it's in super glue."

Jarrett also wondered what benefits Anthem Sports & Entertainment would receive in exchange for granting WWE such a powerful option.

"Why would you do that? I'm asking, [why offer] first right of refusal? Like what, what did Anthem get out of that? And I honestly mean that, let's play both sides of this and have the conversation. What does Anthem get out of giving them that clause?"

While the existence of the reported provision remains unconfirmed, Jarrett's comments add further intrigue to the increasingly close working relationship between WWE, NXT and TNA.

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