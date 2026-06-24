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The Rock Reveals Which WWE Finisher He Loves Taking

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2026
The Rock Reveals Which WWE Finisher He Loves Taking

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed which finishing move in wrestling stands out above the rest for him today, and it belongs to one of WWE’s biggest stars.

During an interview with Complex, the WWE icon and TKO Board Member was asked about his favorite finishing move currently being used in professional wrestling. Without hesitation, The Rock pointed to Seth Rollins’ Stomp, praising both its simplicity and impact.

Reflecting on WrestleMania 40, where he found himself on the receiving end of the move, The Rock admitted he actually enjoys taking certain finishers despite the punishment they inflict.

“I would say Seth Rollins’ stomp. It’s my favorite. I took it at WrestleMania [40]. I am a glutton for punishment, so I , there’s some finishing moves I love taking. His is so iconic, and I took that. It’s wild , just a face-stomp into the mat. It was cool.”

The Stomp has been Rollins’ signature match-ending move for years and remains one of the most recognizable finishers in WWE. The move played a key role during the dramatic main event of WrestleMania 40, where Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock were all involved in one of the biggest storylines in recent WWE history.

While The Rock has taken plenty of legendary moves throughout his Hall of Fame career, it appears Rollins’ devastating Stomp has earned a special place on his list of favorites.

What is your favorite finishing move in wrestling today? Let us know in the comments below!

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