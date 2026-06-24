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NWA Powerrr Lands New Streaming Home On Tubi

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2026
NWA Powerrr Lands New Streaming Home On Tubi

The National Wrestling Alliance has secured another home for its flagship programming, with NWA Powerrr set to join the growing lineup of wrestling content available on Tubi.

Ahead of a formal announcement, news of the partnership was revealed through Sports Illustrated's The Takedown, confirming that fresh episodes of NWA Powerrr will stream on Tubi every Thursday.

The move gives the promotion access to a wider audience as it continues its efforts to grow the brand and attract new viewers.

NWA owner Billy Corgan expressed his excitement about the deal, highlighting Tubi's popularity among younger audiences.

"To say we are thrilled is an understatement," said Billy Corgan, CEO and President of the National Wrestling Alliance. "Tubi's reach and presence in the digital sphere, especially with young fans, is unprecedented, and we're looking forward to sharing our show and our great stars with you as we continue to rebuild this incredible promotion."

An official launch date for NWA Powerrr on Tubi has not yet been announced. The series has previously been available through platforms including YouTube and The CW App, while episodes have also aired on Comet since May 2026.

The announcement comes as the NWA prepares for its 78th Anniversary event, scheduled for July 25 at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

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