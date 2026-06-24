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Niko Vance Finally Snaps And Destroys Shawn Spears On WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2026
Niko Vance Finally Snaps And Destroys Shawn Spears On WWE NXT

The June 23 edition of WWE NXT saw tensions within the group finally explode, leaving the future of Shawn Spears' faction in serious doubt after a shocking post match attack.

The night started badly for The Culling when Shawn Spears accidentally cost Izzi Dame a major opportunity. During Dame's match against Arianna Grace, a distraction from Spears allowed Grace to steal the win and secure a WWE Women's Speed Championship match against Wren Sinclair at NXT Great American Bash.

Things only got worse later in the evening when Spears teamed with Niko Vance against Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux. Throughout the match, Vance repeatedly put his body on the line to keep the team in contention, but frustration began to build when Spears ignored multiple requests for a tag.

Legacy and Van Dux eventually took advantage of the breakdown in communication. A combination of a 450 Splash and Shooting Star Press put Spears away, handing The Culling another painful defeat.

The real drama unfolded after the bell.

A furious Vance snapped and turned on his longtime mentor. He blasted Spears with a clothesline before dragging him to ringside and driving him through the announce table in a brutal assault that left fans stunned.

The attack appears to signal the end of The Culling as fans know it. Spears created the faction following his WWE return in 2023 with the goal of mentoring overlooked talent, but with Izzi Dame growing frustrated and Vance now openly rebelling, the group looks closer than ever to complete collapse.

Whether this marks the end of The Culling or the start of a bitter new rivalry between Vance and Spears remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the faction is falling apart before our eyes.

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